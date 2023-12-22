Celebrate Barrie's New Year's Eve Downtown Countdown
Barrie's Downtown Countdown takes place at Barrie City Hall starting at 6 p.m. New Year's Eve.
This free evening of fun and entertainment has become one of Central Ontario's largest New Year's Eve celebrations.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
In addition to the headliner Big Wreck and children's performers Sonshine and Broccoli, the musical lineup will feature local band The Faculty and opening act Bleeker. The complete list of scheduled events between 6 p.m. and midnight:
- 7:10 p.m. – Sonshine and Broccoli
- 8 p.m. – Family countdown and fireworks
- 8:30 p.m. – The Faculty
- 9:30 p.m. – Bleeker
- 10:40 p.m. – Big Wreck
- 11:55 p.m. – Greetings from dignitaries
- 12 a.m. – Countdown and fireworks
The following road closures include:
- Collier Street from Owen Street to Mulcaster Street: 6 a.m. December 30 to noon January 1
- Collier Street from Mulcaster Street to Poyntz Street: 3 p.m. December 31 to 2 a.m. January 1
- Mulcaster Street from Dunlop Street to Worsley Street: 3 p.m. December 31 to 2 a.m. January 1
- Barrie Transit service will be free on New Year's Eve starting at 5 p.m.: all routes will operate until 3 a.m.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Government posts $15.1B deficit between April and October
The federal government recorded a budgetary deficit of $15.1 billion between April and October, $7 billion of which was in October.
Husband of Canadian taken hostage by Hamas has died in Gaza, Israeli forum says
A U.S.-Israeli hostage has died in captivity in the Gaza Strip, after he was kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7, according to a group representing hostages’ families.
U.S. FDA says fake Ozempic shots are being sold through some legitimate sources
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it has seized 'thousands of units' of counterfeit Ozempic, the diabetes drug widely used for weight loss, that had been distributed through legitimate drug supply sources.
BREAKING UN Security Council adopts resolution on Gaza, U.S. abstains
The United Nations Security Council on Friday approved a toned-down bid to boost humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and called for urgent steps 'to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities' after a week of vote delays and intense negotiations to avoid a veto by the United States.
Czech police release bodycam footage from Prague mass shooting
Czech police have released bodycam footage that shows officers arriving on the scene of a mass shooting in Prague that claimed 14 lives.
Santa Claus and his nine reindeer have been given the OK to travel in Canadian skies
Transportation Minister Pablo Rodriguez announced Friday that Santa Claus and his nine reindeer are cleared for travel in Canadian airspace.
Wallets, vegan steaks and allergy tablets: Here are the recalls of the week in Canada
Various items were recalled in Canada this week, including plant-based vegan steaks and Claritin dissolve tablets, as well as hundreds of thousands of vehicles.
Canada's GDP remained frozen for third consecutive month in October: StatCan
Canada's gross domestic product (GDP) remained unchanged for the third consecutive month in October, according to the latest data released by Statistics Canada.
Tape reveals Donald Trump pressured Michigan officials not to certify 2020 vote, a new report says
Donald Trump pressured two election officials not to certify 2020 vote totals in a key Michigan county, according to a recording of a post-election phone call disclosed in a new report by The Detroit News.
Atlantic
-
Flooding, power outages plague Cape Breton residents
Days of heavy rain proved to be too much for the sewer system in Sydney, N.S., on Thursday.
-
Gas prices increase in all three Maritime provinces
Gas prices went up in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island ahead of the busy holiday weekend.
-
From anger to generosity: N.B. man tells of lessons learned after his car is stolen
A New Brunswick musician whose vehicle was stolen and damaged has channelled his anger at the theft toward charitable giving.
Montreal
-
Draft proposal on the table between Quebec, FSE teachers' union
The FSE says it has agreed to a draft proposal on working conditions with the Quebec government after an overnight negotiating blitz.
-
After McGill, Concordia also offering a new bursary to offset Quebec's tuition hike for out-of-province students
Concordia University seems to be following in the footsteps of McGill by offering bursaries of up to $4,000 for new students from outside Quebec to offset the province's controversial tuition hike.
-
Here are the road closures in and around Montreal this weekend
Major roadblocks are expected to be in place particularly on Autoroute 40, near the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge.
Ottawa
-
Abrupt closure of South Keys clinic puts patients in the lurch
Patients are scrambling after the abrupt closure of the Soundcare Medical and Imaging Centre in South Keys.
-
OC Transpo's winter bus schedule starts Christmas Eve
OC Transpo says its winter bus schedule will begin Dec. 24. It comes with some route changes and schedule adjustments, as well as the launch of the annual winter storm schedule.
-
Police investigating Thursday afternoon shooting in Nepean
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating a shooting that occurred in an industrial part of Nepean on Thursday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Toronto police brace for large demonstrations in Toronto this weekend
Ahead of Christmas and Boxing Day, Toronto police are expecting large demonstrations in the GTA, and have shared plans to be “visibly present” in the city following recent weekend protests at Toronto malls that they say became “unlawful.”
-
Police launch task force into recent extortion attempts targeting South Asian business community
Peel police are launching a task force into a number of recent extortion attempts targeting the South Asian business community, including one in which a suspect opened fire on a business in Brampton.
-
Husband of Canadian taken hostage by Hamas has died in Gaza, Israeli forum says
A U.S.-Israeli hostage has died in captivity in the Gaza Strip, after he was kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7, according to a group representing hostages’ families.
Kitchener
-
Driver who hit pedestrian on Fairway Road charged
Waterloo regional police have charged a woman in connection to a crash on a busy Kitchener road that sent a pedestrian to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
-
Kitchener-Waterloo businesses broken into with lockbox keys: WRPS
Regional police are investigating business break-ins where they say entry was gained by getting keys in a lockbox or by prying open a door.
-
Man arrested for Kitchener hit-and-run
A 60-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in a Kitchener parking lot last month.
London
-
OPP warn of sexploitation scam in Middlesex County
OPP are warning residents after responding to a ‘sextortion’ scam involving a teenager who had sent an intimate photo to and was being threatened by someone they met online.
-
Santa and his elves descend on London children's hospital
With just a few days before Christmas, the kids inside of London’s children’s hospital received an early visit from the big guy.
-
'Mentoring role': Lawson Crouse leading Coyotes in eighth NHL season
Wearing an ‘A’ on his jersey, Lawson Crouse has stepped into a leadership role for the Arizona Coyotes as he approaches the 500-career game mark this NHL season.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury senior loses life savings after clicking on social media ad
A 76-year-old widower who lost his life savings to an online cryptocurrency investment scam is warning others as the internet rallies around him to restore his faith in humanity.
-
Homicide investigation after victim, 98, dies in northern Ont. LTC home
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a homicide at a long-term care home in Iroquois Falls.
-
Suspicious lottery sales lead to theft charges for Sudbury suspect
An investigation into suspicious lottery transactions that began in July has ended with theft charges for a 61-year-old suspect from Sudbury.
Windsor
-
Pedestrian struck by pickup truck in west end recovering
Windsor police say a man is in hospital recovering from serious injuries after being struck by a pickup truck Thursday afternoon.
-
Woman wanted in connection to Riverside Dr arson arrested
Windsor police arrested a woman who was wanted in connection to a downtown arson earlier this month.
-
Watch out for online scams targeting holiday shoppers: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police are warning shoppers about online scams on buy-and-sell sites.
Calgary
-
Calgary tax cheat fined, given house arrest
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) says a Calgary woman has pleaded guilty to lying to the agency and making false claims for more than 50 people over a three-year period.
-
Calgary International Airport bustling with holiday travellers
Passengers are lining up at the Calgary International Airport on Friday on what's believed to be the busiest travel day of the year.
-
Husband of Canadian taken hostage by Hamas has died in Gaza, Israeli forum says
A U.S.-Israeli hostage has died in captivity in the Gaza Strip, after he was kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7, according to a group representing hostages’ families.
Saskatoon
-
RCMP seize nearly 500 grams of cocaine, 306 grams of meth in northern Sask. community
Nearly 500 grams of cocaine and 306 grams of methamphetamine was seized by police from a vehicle during a traffic stop in Big River, Sask. RCMP said.
-
Man found with life-threatening injuries after suspected stabbing, Saskatoon police say
Police say a 32-year-old man was found with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries from a suspected stabbing on Saskatoon’s west side Thursday night.
-
Sask. has second-highest rate of deaths among people waiting for surgery: NDP
A new report has found an increasing number of Canadians are dying while waiting for surgery and diagnostic scans.
Edmonton
-
Crash investigation causing delays on 107 Avenue: police
Edmonton Police Service warned of traffic delays on 107 Avenue in central Edmonton early Friday morning.
-
Pedestrian hit by impaired driver in downtown Edmonton: police
A pedestrian is in hospital in serious condition after police say he was hit by an impaired driver.
-
Body found after garage fire in Stony Plain
An investigation is underway after human remains were found after a fire in Parkland County on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
Pedestrian critically injured after crash in Surrey
A pedestrian was taken to hospital with critical injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Surrey early Friday morning.
-
Police disrupt alleged 'multi-jurisdictional' mail-theft ring in Metro Vancouver
Police in Metro Vancouver say they have disrupted a multi-jurisdictional mail-theft and fraud ring after raiding a home in Richmond, B.C.
-
Is Canada's fleet of water bombers fit for climate-change fuelled wildfires?
They're an easily recognizable part of Canada's fight against wildfires, playing a key supporting role in the annual battle against the flames.