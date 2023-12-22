BARRIE
Barrie

    • Celebrate Barrie's New Year's Eve Downtown Countdown

    Enjoy the fireworks at Barrie's Downtown Countdown on New Year's Eve. Dec 21, 2023 (Source: City of Barrie) Enjoy the fireworks at Barrie's Downtown Countdown on New Year's Eve. Dec 21, 2023 (Source: City of Barrie)

    Barrie's Downtown Countdown takes place at Barrie City Hall starting at 6 p.m. New Year's Eve.

    This free evening of fun and entertainment has become one of Central Ontario's largest New Year's Eve celebrations.

    In addition to the headliner Big Wreck and children's performers Sonshine and Broccoli, the musical lineup will feature local band The Faculty and opening act Bleeker. The complete list of scheduled events between 6 p.m. and midnight:

    • 7:10 p.m. – Sonshine and Broccoli
    • 8 p.m. – Family countdown and fireworks
    • 8:30 p.m. – The Faculty
    • 9:30 p.m. – Bleeker
    • 10:40 p.m. – Big Wreck
    • 11:55 p.m. – Greetings from dignitaries
    • 12 a.m. – Countdown and fireworks

    The following road closures include:

    • Collier Street from Owen Street to Mulcaster Street: 6 a.m. December 30 to noon January 1
    • Collier Street from Mulcaster Street to Poyntz Street: 3 p.m. December 31 to 2 a.m. January 1
    • Mulcaster Street from Dunlop Street to Worsley Street: 3 p.m. December 31 to 2 a.m. January 1
    • Barrie Transit service will be free on New Year's Eve starting at 5 p.m.: all routes will operate until 3 a.m.

