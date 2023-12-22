Celebrate Barrie's New Year's Eve Downtown Countdown

Barrie's Downtown Countdown takes place at Barrie City Hall starting at 6 p.m. New Year's Eve.

This free evening of fun and entertainment has become one of Central Ontario's largest New Year's Eve celebrations.

In addition to the headliner Big Wreck and children's performers Sonshine and Broccoli, the musical lineup will feature local band The Faculty and opening act Bleeker. The complete list of scheduled events between 6 p.m. and midnight:

7:10 p.m. – Sonshine and Broccoli

8 p.m. – Family countdown and fireworks

8:30 p.m. – The Faculty

9:30 p.m. – Bleeker

10:40 p.m. – Big Wreck

11:55 p.m. – Greetings from dignitaries

12 a.m. – Countdown and fireworks

The following road closures include: