The cause of a massive fire over the weekend in Victoria Harbour will never be known.

Officials say the damage was so extensive the cause can’t be determined.

The fire broke out around 4:30 Sunday morning. The flames were visible several kilometres away. The storage building for Newmarket Hydro, on Finlayson Street, was destroyed.

The building contained equipment, wires, and three hydro trucks.

No one was injured. Damage is estimated at well over a million dollars.