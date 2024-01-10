BARRIE
Barrie

    • Cause of structure fire on Brandy's Island under investigation

    Firefighter generic / winter

    Firefighters worked quickly to save a structure after receiving a call about a fire on Brandy's Island in Port Severn.

    Crews were called to Brandy's Island Road near Baxter Loop Road Wednesday morning to discover the fire had started on the porch next to the garage.

    "The quick actions of the firefighters were able to save the structure," said Georgian Bay Fire Chief Tony Van Dam.

    One person suffered injuries, was treated by paramedics and released.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation; however, Van Dam says it's not considered suspicious.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tax breaks you should know about for 2024

    It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News