Cause of structure fire on Brandy's Island under investigation

Firefighters worked quickly to save a structure after receiving a call about a fire on Brandy's Island in Port Severn.

Crews were called to Brandy's Island Road near Baxter Loop Road Wednesday morning to discover the fire had started on the porch next to the garage.

"The quick actions of the firefighters were able to save the structure," said Georgian Bay Fire Chief Tony Van Dam.

One person suffered injuries, was treated by paramedics and released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation; however, Van Dam says it's not considered suspicious.