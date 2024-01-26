BARRIE
Barrie

    • Cause of partial roof collapse at south Barrie business under investigation

    Emergency crews attend a business on Welham Road in Barrie, Ont., on Fri., Jan. 26, 2024. (CTV News/Rob Cooper) Emergency crews attend a business on Welham Road in Barrie, Ont., on Fri., Jan. 26, 2024. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)
    Emergency crews were called to a business in Barrie's south end Friday morning for a partial roof collapse.

    Police and fire crews arrived at 530 Welham Road and evacuated the building. Officials noted there were few staff working at the time.

    No injuries were reported.

    Roads in the area were closed for emergency crews, but have since reopened.

    City and building engineers have been called to assess the situation.

    The cause of the partial collapse is unknown.

