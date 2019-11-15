Featured
Cause of garage fire in Barrie unknown but not suspicious
Published Friday, November 15, 2019 12:04PM EST
The cause of what started a fire in a house garage in Barrie will remain unknown.
Barrie Fire says crews quickly put out the blaze in the garage on Berczy Street on Thursday night.
There was a car inside the garage when the flames erupted.
No one was injured.
The garage was a separate building from the house so the residents were able to go home.
The damage is estimated at around $15,000.
Fire officials say the fire is not considered suspicious.