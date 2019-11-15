The cause of what started a fire in a house garage in Barrie will remain unknown.

Barrie Fire says crews quickly put out the blaze in the garage on Berczy Street on Thursday night.

There was a car inside the garage when the flames erupted.

No one was injured.

The garage was a separate building from the house so the residents were able to go home.

The damage is estimated at around $15,000.

Fire officials say the fire is not considered suspicious.