The cause of a weekend fire that damaged the Simcoe County Museum appears to be accidental.

Smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the museum on Saturday afternoon in Minesing. The museum was evacuated and no one was injured.

Springwater firefighters used a thermal camera to locate flames inside the walls and ceiling of the museum.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control. Damage is estimated at $50,000.

Construction was happening at the time of the fire. The cause is believed to be accidental

It’s not clear when the museum will reopen.