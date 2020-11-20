ORILLIA, ONT. -- A post-mortem examination of the victim of homicide in Orillia is complete, but Ontario provincial police aren't releasing his cause of death.

Det. Insp. Matt Watson tells CTV News the man was found lying in the street near Coldwater Road and Emily Street suffering from a traumatic injury on Thursday night.

Paramedics rushed the 34-year-old man to the hospital, where police say he died. On Sunday OPP identified the victim as Derek Simmerson of Orillia.

Police did not elaborate on the nature of the victim's injuries or any details of the investigation.

Police have not provided any information on any suspects, but they did say there is nothing to suggest a risk to public safety.