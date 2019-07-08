

CTV Barrie





Barrie police are investigating a robbery after a man allegedly stole from a Dunlop Street East business and assaulted the store clerk.

Police say the incident happened on Friday evening. The suspect is accused punching and kicking the store employee when he approached to assist what he thought was a customer.

Police say the accused took several cell phones and a tablet before leaving the store and heading eastbound on Dunlop Street. They say he was carrying a white plastic bag filled with the stolen property.

Officers located the clothes the suspect was wearing in a parking lot at the corner of Collier Street and Owen Street a short time later.

The suspect is described as a black man, roughly 25-years-old, five-foot-10 to five-foot-11. He was wearing a green hoodie and black baggie pants.

Police released a video of the robbery in the hopes that someone may recognize the clothing the suspect wore given the extreme heat and humidity on the day of the alleged robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.