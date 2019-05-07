

CTV Barrie





The OPP is investigating an incident involving an officer and a young person at Harriet Todd Public School during the lockdown at Twin Lakes Secondary School in Orillia on Tuesday.

The video excerpt was shared on CTV Barrie’s Facebook page and showed a police officer attempting to detain the male when he tries to escape custody.

The officer grabs him as he tries to run away and throws what appears to be a punch.

The male falls to the ground and is detained by fellow officers.

Late this afternoon the OPP posted a video statement on Twitter saying it is investigating the incident but cannot comment further on the circumstances.

In the video, Sgt. Jason Folz says, “While responding to a serious incident in Orillia today, an interaction between an officer and a young person led to an arrest. The OPP is aware of a video being shared on social media depicting a portion of the interaction but cannot comment on the circumstances. The OPP is investigating this incident.”

The Simcoe County District School Board says the young person is not a student at the board.

At this point, it is not known whether or not the young person is connected to the incident at Twin Lakes.