

CTV Barrie





York Regional Police are asking the public for help to identify a suspect in connection with the theft of a donation box in Vaughan.

A male suspect can be seen on video surveillance on October 9 at approximately 2:30 a.m. taking bolt cutters out of his pants and cutting a wire that was attached to a donation box on the counter of a shop. The suspect then leaves the store with the donation box that police say contained a quantity of cash intended to go towards fighting poverty in the community.

The store is located at a rest stop just off Highway 400, south of King Road.

The suspect is described as a white male between 25 to 30 years old, 5’6” to 5’8” tall. He has a medium build, facial hair and was seen wearing a long-sleeved white Adidas shirt, a grey toque, black shorts, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.