

CTV Barrie





Police in York Region are appealing for the public’s help to identify an arson suspect who was caught on camera in dramatic footage setting a Vaughan law office ablaze.

Police say the arson happened on January 7 shortly before 2 a.m. at a commercial plaza on Rutherford Road near Highway 400.

The suspect can be seen on the surveillance video smashing through the glass front door and then emptying what appear to be containers of gas into the office before setting it on fire.

Police say the suspect was driving a vehicle that had stolen licence plates from Toronto.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.