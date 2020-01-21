BARRIE -- Two people have been charged with stunt driving in less than 24 hours.

On Monday morning, a 24-year-old Barrie man was charged with speeding and stunt driving after his car was clocked at going 52 kilometres over the speed limit along 5th Side Road in Innisfil.

The next morning police pulled over and charged a 29-year-old man from Angus who was driving 150km/h in an 80 km/h zone along Yonge Street in Innisfil.

The male was also charged for having an expired license.

A stunt driving charge carries an immediate, seven-day licence suspension and a seven-day impoundment of your vehicle.

If convicted, penalties include fines from $2,000 to $10,000, six demerit points and possible jail time.