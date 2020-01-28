Catholic teachers announce second one-day province-wide walkout
Published Tuesday, January 28, 2020 11:27AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, January 28, 2020 11:30AM EST
BARRIE -- Catholic teachers across the province will be hitting the picket lines again next week.
The Ontario, English Catholic Teachers’ Association announced it’s planning a one-day province-wide walkout on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
“We know Ontarians are growing impatient with these negotiations. F frankly, we share their frustration,” says OECTA President Liz Stuart.
“But we cannot allow this government to wear us all down and force us to accept their devastating cuts. The long-term consequences for our schools and our students are simply unacceptable,” she added.