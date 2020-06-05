It's time for the class of 2020 to graduate, and for this year's class, it will definitely be one they will never forget.

This year, there won't be any tossing of the hats, no hugs, handshakes, or the passing of the baton, and theatres, halls, and gyms will remain empty this graduation season.

This has graduates of all ages missing out on the traditional ceremonies, a rite of passage every student pictures, leaving many disappointed.

In hopes of allowing for recognition of this significant accomplishment, the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic School Board has started an initiative for all 50 of its schools, both secondary and elementary. They have handed out 35,000 signs for graduates to put on their lawns, showing the world that they graduated.

One of the schools, St. John Vianney, felt the emotion on this bittersweet day. They wanted to see their students after a long three months, so they had them pick up the signs.

Grade eight teacher, Ryan Smith, said he hadn't seen his class since March Break. He said he didn't realize that it would have been his last time seeing them until today.

"To see them today for the first time since then, has been really great," said Smith.

Principal Jim Murphy was excited to see the class of 2020 and adds he's happy to be a part of a school board that thought of an initiative like this.

But, he sympathizes with the class.

"To our graduates, especially," said Murphy. "I wish this were a better celebration and tribute for you."

Many graduates today saying it was sad to know they won't walk the school's halls again after their years ended abruptly.

And for French teacher Madame Hall, it will be her last time walking through the school as well. Hall is retiring after teaching for 28 years.

Hall gave an emotional response after thinking about how she watched her students grow at this school.

She says they are good kids and deserve a graduation celebration.

But, the staff and students were on the same page when it came to goodbyes, both parties saying that it's only goodbye for now.

Principal Murphy says they will continue to monitor the situation and safety surrounding COVID-19. Still, they are hoping to have some formal celebration for their graduates later in the fall.