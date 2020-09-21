BARRIE -- Secondary school students within the Catholic board will no longer be permitted to leave school property during their lunch periods.

According to a release from the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School board, starting Tuesday, students must remain in their classroom during lunch, keeping students in their cohort for the entire day.

When school began, secondary school students were permitted to eat lunch either inside their classroom or leave the building.

The decision comes after the board says, "many students who are going outside for lunch are gathering in close proximity to one another without masks on."

The board states notes from parents to excuse their child for lunch will not be accepted, and any student who leaves at lunch will not be permitted back inside the school for the remainder of the day.