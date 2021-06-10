BARRIE, ONT. -- Orillia OPP arrested four people for allegedly stealing catalytic converters.

On Wednesday morning, police received a tip of a suspicious vehicle in a Westmount Drive parking lot.

OPP said when officers arrived, they found four people inside the vehicle and began their investigation.

According to the police report, officers discovered cocaine and ten stolen catalytic converters.

A 50-year-old man, 27-year-old woman and 23-year-old woman have been charged with 10 counts of possession of property obtained by crime, among other charges.

Police said all three were released from custody and scheduled to appear in an Orillia courtroom in August.

Lastly, a 33-year-old man was charged with the same offences and was held for a bail hearing on Thursday in Barrie, according to police.

These arrests came weeks after South Simcoe police warned the public of an emerging trend of catalytic converter thefts.

Dozens of catalytic converters were also reported stolen from vehicles parked at the Mitsubishi Barrie lot in May.