Cat shelter seeks new facility after fire to preserve no kill policy

The staff of an Oro-Medonte cat shelter devastated by fire could be forced to change its no-kill policy as the clock ticks down to find a new facility.

Street Cats Rescue on Shanty Bay Road was heavily damaged by flames on May 26, forcing the staff to relocate temporarily to the Simcoe Veterinary Hospital. A dump truck on fire in Oro-Medonte, Ont., on Fri., May 26, 2023. (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At The Scene Photography)RELATED | 4 people hospitalized trying to rescue cats in Oro-Medonte, Ont. shelter fire

The non-profit organization is seeking a 2,000-square-foot facility to house dozens of cats.

Shelter operators fear if a suitable facility isn't found soon, they may have to put down some of their animals because of a shortage of space.

"We never missed a days rent, we have a letter of reference from our landlord, we can provide reference letters from local veterinarians, we are financially responsible, we're professional, we're clean, we're quiet, and we're just a group of people trying to help some cats," said Carol Snow, director at Street Cats Rescue.

Complete information on the cat shelter and its donation needs is available on the Street Cats Rescue Facebook page.