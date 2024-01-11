BARRIE
Barrie

    • Cassie Korzenko to plead guilty to 2022 crash that seriously injured 3 pedestrians in Barrie

    Cassie Korzenko appeared virtually in court on Thursday to express her intent to plead guilty to the December 2022 crash in Barrie's south end that sent three pedestrians to the hospital with serious injuries.

    The three victims, two men and their Empower Simcoe support worker, were crossing an intersection in front of the Sadlon Arena, headed to a Colts hockey game, when they were struck by a vehicle. 

    Both men were flown by air ambulance to be treated for their injuries in a Toronto hospital. All three survived.

    According to loved ones, Korzenko has struggled with addiction to opioids and had been involved in several collisions prior to the Dec. 1, 2022, incident.

    The mother of two young children spent nearly two months behind bars before being granted bail to a surety.

    The case was headed for resolution but was delayed after Korzenko fired her previous lawyer a few months ago.

    The now-33-year-old Barrie woman is expected to finalize her guilty plea next week.

