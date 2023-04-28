Casinos across Ontario still remain closed following cyber attacks

Gateway Casinos and Entertainment facilities in Ontario remain closed following a cyberattack that closed the facilities on April 16.

The cyber attack knocked the servers out to 14 Gateway casinos, including Casino Rama in Orillia, Georgian Downs in Innisfil, and Playtime Casinos Wasaga Beach.

Although the gaming floor and some dining outlets remain closed, Casino Rama welcomed back concertgoers.

Casino Rama saw a large crowd Thursday evening as Chris de Burgh performed.

Officials said, "The concert was very well attended, and people seemed very excited to be there," said Rob Mitchell, director of communications at Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Limited.

Scotty McCreery will perform Saturday at 8 p.m.