Casino in Wasaga Beach will reopen: Here's when

The casino in Wasaga Beach will reopen Monday evening for the first time in over two weeks following a ransomware attack that forced the closure of multiple Gateway Casinos facilities.

Gateway confirmed Playtime Casino Wasaga Beach would reopen at 8 p.m. Monday as part of its phased reopening plan.

On Saturday, Georgian Downs in Innisfil welcomed back customers with slots and electronic gaming tables.

There is no reopening date set for Casino Rama in Orillia.

Gateway says it will continue to reopen its facilities across Ontario over "the coming days," but it's unclear what locations will open and when.

The cybersecurity incident was first detected on April 16, which one technology analyst explained was the digital equivalent of recovering from a major fire or similar disaster, and would require a "multi-faceted, multi-staged process" involving highly-trained people.