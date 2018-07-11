

Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital got a big donation for some of its smallest patients on Wednesday.

Simcoe County Warden, Gerry Marshall, presented the hospital with a $1-million donation in support of renovations completed on the neonatal intensive care unit.

The newly renovated unit officially opened in February 2017 and is now more than double in size with state of the art upgrades.

“Investing vital funds in this Level 2 NICU facility will directly impact the quality of care our newest residents receive for decades to come,” Marshall said.

The funding is part of a $45-million commitment for capital and redevelopment projects that will be divided up to area hospitals in Simcoe County over 15 years.

Marshall says the county’s council is “committed to ensuring our communities have access to health-care services they need.”

The county has dedicated $107-million to support area hospitals since 1994.