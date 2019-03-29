Featured
Cash and credit cards stolen from two vehicles at community centre
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, March 29, 2019 2:12PM EDT
The Grey County OPP is asking for the public’s assistance after a pair of smash and grabs from two vehicles at the Markdale Community Centre parking lot.
Police say it took just over an hour on Wednesday morning for the suspect to break two separate car windows and steal the purses left inside.
Officers say they contained ID’s, credit cards and cash.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.