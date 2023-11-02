BARRIE
Barrie

    • Cash and cocaine found in Orillia, Ont. home

    Handcuffs in the undated file photo. Handcuffs in the undated file photo.

    A search warrant netted police cash and cocaine.

    The Orillia Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Muskoka's Community Street Crime units searched a residence on Colborne Street in Orillia on November 1.

    Inside, they found 82 grams of cocaine and more than $1,000 in cash.

    A 42-year-old Orillia man was charged with possession and trafficking charges.

    The accused had a bail hearing on November 1 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.

