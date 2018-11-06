

CTV Barrie





A mother charged with her son's death has had her case put over to later this month.

Michelle Hanson is facing charges of impaired driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

Hanson did not appear in the Orangeville court on Tuesday. Her lawyer instead represented her.

Police allege her vehicle crashed through a road closure sign and was swept into the Grand River last February. Her son, Kaden, was lost in the fast-moving water.

The toddler's body was recovered in April following a massive search effort.

The case is scheduled to be back in court on November 27.