Carpenter celebrates $100K lottery win

A carpenter from Everett is making plans with his $100,000 lottery win.

Anthony Baratta said he was on his way to the bank when he decided to stop and check his Lotto Max ticket.

"Before I checked it, I had a feeling I was going to win," the 36-year-old said.

Baratta matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order with the ticket he purchased at the Circle K on Young Street in Alliston.

"When I saw the number of zeroes, I had to check it again," he said. "I guess I was at the right place at the right time."

He plans to manage his finances and enjoy the security of winning big.

"I'm so happy. Winning has been a 10 out of 10 experience," he added.

The next Lotto Max draw is tonight, with an estimated $70 million jackpot.