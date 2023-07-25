Carpenter celebrates $100K lottery win

Anthony Baratta of Everett, Ont., is pictured at the OLG Prize Centre after winning $100,000 in the May 30, 2023 Lotto Max draw. (OLG) Anthony Baratta of Everett, Ont., is pictured at the OLG Prize Centre after winning $100,000 in the May 30, 2023 Lotto Max draw. (OLG)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver