Carjacking suspect unable to put vehicle in gear arrested and charged

Police laid charges following an attempted carjacking involving a taxi in Owen Sound.

Officers responded to a 911 call on the upper east side on Saturday after a suspect allegedly demanded the driver get out of the cab at knifepoint, which the driver did.

When the suspect was unable to put the vehicle in gear to drive off, the taxi driver grabbed the keys and called the police.

The suspect ran off but was found by officers a short distance away. They say a knife was seized duiring the arrest.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect, a 48-year-old man of no fixed address, faces charges of assault with a weapon, robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, theft and possession of property obtained by crime.

He has been remanded into custody.