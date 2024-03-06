BARRIE
Barrie

    • Carjacking suspect unable to put vehicle in gear arrested and charged

    (Source: Owen Sound Police Service) (Source: Owen Sound Police Service)
    Share

    Police laid charges following an attempted carjacking involving a taxi in Owen Sound.

    Officers responded to a 911 call on the upper east side on Saturday after a suspect allegedly demanded the driver get out of the cab at knifepoint, which the driver did.

    When the suspect was unable to put the vehicle in gear to drive off, the taxi driver grabbed the keys and called the police.

    The suspect ran off but was found by officers a short distance away. They say a knife was seized duiring the arrest.

    No injuries were reported.

    The suspect, a 48-year-old man of no fixed address, faces charges of assault with a weapon, robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, theft and possession of property obtained by crime.

    He has been remanded into custody.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News