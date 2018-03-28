Featured
Careless smoking cause of fatal fire at retirement home
Ontario Provincial Police and the Ontario Fire Marshal are investigating after a fire broke out inside a unit at a retirement home in Bancroft, Ont. on March 15, 2018, claiming the life of an elderly resident.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 28, 2018 11:58AM EDT
Provincial police say a fire that claimed the life of a 74-year-old woman at a retirement residence earlier this month in central Ontario was caused by careless smoking.
Police say officers responded to a call of a fatal fire at about 4 a.m. on March 15 at the R.J. Brooks Retirement Centre in Bancroft, Ont.
The fire prompted the evacuation of the facility and all residents were moved to a nearby church.
Bancroft OPP, Bancroft Fire Department, Ontario Fire Marshall's Office and the Office of the Chief Coroner took part in the investigation.
Officials identified the victim Tuesday as Margaret Kellestine of Bancroft.