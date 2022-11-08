Careless gunfire earns Huntsville man a slew of charges

The sound of gunshots echoed across Lake of Bays early Monday morning.

Huntsville Ontario Provincial Police was called to a home on Elder Drive at 3:53 a.m., where there were reports of an ongoing argument.

Four tactical and emergency response OPP units responded to the call and eventually arrested a 23-year-old man nearly five hours after their arrival at approximately 8:40 a.m.

The Lake of Bays man was charged with a slew of weapons-related charges, including possession and pointing a firearm, assault with a firearm, and using a firearm in a careless manner.

As a result of the dispute, one person suffered minor injuries, which Muskoka Paramedic Services treated at the scene.

The young man is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear on Nov. 9 in the Ontario Court of Justice in Muskoka.