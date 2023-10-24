Careless driving charge laid after vehicle flips into ditch in Innisfil

One person is facing charges after a two-vehicle crash in Innisfil.

The crash happened early Tuesday evening on the 5th Line.

According to police, a pickup truck was travelling westbound when it collided with a northbound SUV after failing to stop for a stop sign.

Police say both vehicles sustained serious damage, but no serious injuries were reported.

The driver of the SUV needed to be extricated and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The roadway was closed while police investigated the collision and cleaned up the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck has been charged with careless driving.