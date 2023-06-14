Carbon monoxide hospitalizes 6 boaters on Georgian Bay, prompts OPP safety reminder

Provincial police issued a safety reminder for boaters after a near-fatal incident for six people on Georgian Bay.

According to police, several boats were rafted together on the weekend of June 2, when the wind blew carbon monoxide from a generator into a boat cabin.

Paramedics took six individuals exposed to the gas to the hospital to be treated.

Carbon monoxide is known as the "silent killer" because it is a colourless gas with no odour or taste and can be fatal. Early onset symptoms present similar to the flu, including headache, dizziness, fatigue and nausea.

In a video posted to Twitter, police urged boaters to get their heating and cooling systems checked by a qualified technician following the incident.

"Also, I'd like you to be aware of the placement of your generators or vessel exhausts while underway with considerations to carbon monoxide," said OPP Georgian Bay Marine Unit Const. Kris Beatty.

Police also noted several boaters were issued warnings over the same weekend for the lack of safety equipment on board.