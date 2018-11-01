

The first week of November is here and with comes Carbon Monoxide Awareness week.

Carbon monoxide is a silent killer. It’s a poisonous gas that you can’t see, smell or taste.

Barrie Fire Services reports that more than 50 people die every year from CO poisoning in Canada, including 11 people on average in Ontario.

The risk of carbon monoxide poisoning is increased through the winter months because we spend more time indoors using gas heaters, fireplaces, and other items to stay warm, according to Barrie Fire.

Carbon monoxide poisoning causes flu-like symptoms like dizziness, drowsiness and even loss of consciousness.

Anyone who can provide proof that they have had their furnace and fireplace professionally cleaned this year will receive a free CO alarm from Barrie Fire during the first week in November.

