

CTV Barrie





A road rage incident in Innisfil reached its climax when police say a man pulled out a baseball bat and smashed a car window.

According to South Simcoe Police, two drivers got into a verbal argument after a 19 year old passed a Barrie senior in the area of the 9th Line and Yonge Street.

The 71-year-old man said he was going to call the police, and followed the accused to his home.

When the senior stopped outside of the home, investigators say the accused grabbed a wooden baseball bat and smashed his window. The senior suffered minor injuries.

The 19 year old was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and mischief.

He was released from custody on the promise to appear in court.