One person was critically injured in an early morning car-truck crash south of Owen Sound.

Provincial police say the crash on Highway 10 between Holland Centre and Berkeley occurred at about 1:30 a.m.

They say they don't know in which directions the tractor trailer and car were travelling.

The car driver was taken by ambulance to hospital with life threatening injuries while the tractor-trailer driver was only slightly hurt.

Highway 10 in the area remained closed as police investigated.

They ask that anyone with any information come forward.