

CTV Barrie





Barrie police are looking for a man they say stole a car at knifepoint from the Bayfield Mall parking lot.

Officers say the owner, a woman in her 60s, returned to her car shortly after 7 Thursday evening after doing some shopping.

The victim says she put her bags in the backseat and when she circled around to the driver’s door she was approached by a man with a knife. The woman says she refused to give up her keys until he pressed the knife against her chest.

Police say she wasn’t injured, but the incident did spook her.

They are looking to locate the vehicle which is described as a grey 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV with the licence plate C-A-L-R-5-7-7.

The suspect is described as a white man, five-foot-seven or five-foot-eight, with an average build and dirty blonde hair. He was clean-shaven and wore dark-coloured running shoes, a brown hoodie sweatshirt or jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.