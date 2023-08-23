Car plows through shed, crashing into house in Vasey

Police and firefighters were called to a property east of Waverly Wednesday morning after a car crossed a property and crashed into a shed and house.

Yellow caution tape surrounds a home on Line 4 North in Vasey, Ont., as firefighters and police investigate a collision involving a car into a shed and house on Wed., Aug. 23, 2023. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)

Police say one person was taken to the hospital "due to a medical emergency that occurred prior to the collision" on Line 4 North at Vasey Road in Vasey.

Tire tracks are visible in a grassy field behind the Unity United Church on Line 4 North and Vasey Road in Vasey, Ont., on Wed., Aug. 23, 2023. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)Damage to the shed is significant. A shed is destroyed after a car crashed through it and into a home on Line 4 North in Vasey, Ont., on Wed., Aug. 23, 2023. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)The house was also damaged; however, the extent is unclear at this time.