A Barrie driver faces charges after police say he drove his vehicle into a house on Monday night.

Barrie Police found the vehicle on the front lawn of the home in the Mapleton Avenue and Marsellus Drive area in the city's south end.

Officers say the 23-year-old driver was refused entry to a nearby restaurant when staff suspected he was impaired. They claim they attempted to stop him from getting back in the vehicle, but the man drove off.

It appears the vehicle drove over a small tree in the front yard of the home before colliding with a raised garden bed and causing damage to some structural bricks.

No one was injured.

The Barrie man is charged with dangerous and impaired driving.