BARRIE -- A Midland woman is facing charges of impaired driving after police say her vehicle was found in a ditch in front of an elementary school on Tuesday morning.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP officers claim the driver appeared intoxicated after speaking with her at the scene.

They say her car was stuck in the ditch in Tay Township around 9 a.m. just after the morning bell would have sounded.

The 44-year-old woman's licence was immediately suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded.

She is scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charges next month.