Car goes over cliff at Lion's Lookout in Huntsville
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, October 15, 2018 12:48PM EDT
Two people were injured when the car they were in went over a cliff at Lion’s Lookout in Huntsville on Monday.
Police say one person has serious injuries following the crash that happened around 8:30 a.m.
The car appears to have landed upside down in the forested area below the lookout, located behind the Canada Summit Centre.
Police are investigating why the vehicle went over the cliff.
OPP investigates a serious collision @ the Lion's Lookout in Huntsville. 2 people sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. #HvilOPP ^JG pic.twitter.com/Xt1uagdjr1— OPP Central (@OPP_CR) October 15, 2018