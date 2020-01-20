Car fire shuts down busy intersection in Midland
Published Monday, January 20, 2020 11:19AM EST Last Updated Monday, January 20, 2020 1:57PM EST
Car fire at busy intersection in Midland January 20, 2020 (Photo: Const. M. Tuck, OPP)
BARRIE --
Traffic along County Road 93 at Yonge Street in Midland was brought to a halt after an early morning vehicle fire Monday.
South Georgian Bay OPP Constable David Hobson says Midland Fire responded and doused the flames, but run-off from the water used caused icy-conditions in the intersection.
No one was injured.
The road was closed for the car to be removed and give crews time to salt the intersection.