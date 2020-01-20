BARRIE -- Traffic along County Road 93 at Yonge Street in Midland was brought to a halt after an early morning vehicle fire Monday.



South Georgian Bay OPP Constable David Hobson says Midland Fire responded and doused the flames, but run-off from the water used caused icy-conditions in the intersection.

No one was injured.



The road was closed for the car to be removed and give crews time to salt the intersection.