Emergency crews responded to a crash in Barrie on Tuesday evening after a car drove onto the property of a house on Drury Lane. It happened around 6:45 pm. The car drove over the lawn, and wound up on its side, against the wall of the house.

The man living in the home says the driver was taken away in an ambulance.

Barrie police say the investigation is ongoing and cannot provide details on injuries or charges.

All roads in the area are open.