Emergency crews were called out to the North Barrie Crossing Shopping Centre in Barrie's north end tonight just before 9:30.

According to Barrie Police and Barrie Fire, a car had driven through the glass storefront of LA Fitness.

Multiple officers and three trucks from Barrie Fire were on scene. The driver required extrication.

Barrie Fire confirms one patient has been taken to RVH.

Police tell CTV News that the incident is "very fluid at this time" and that there were serious injuries.

Paramedics say that one person from the car was taken to RVH in conscious and stable condition on the way to hospital.

It is not yet known what caused the accident or if anyone else was involved.