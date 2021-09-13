Car crashes into Barrie home, driver tries to flee on foot

BARRIE, ONT. -

A man is accused of impaired driving after crashing his car into parked cars and a home in north end Barrie.

Barrie police were called to the area of Duckworth and Grove Streets shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday. A vehicle smashed into a car parked in the driveway and sent another vehicle into the neighbour's lawn before crashing into the house.

The driver fled the scene on foot. Police set up a perimeter and brought in K9 to track down the suspect, who later gave himself up to police.

The 29-year-old driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The accused was charged with impaired driving and fail to remain.