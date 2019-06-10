Featured
Car crashed into Subway in Wasaga Beach
A Wasaga Beach business' storefront is damaged on Sunday, June 9, 2019 (CTV News Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 1:00PM EDT
A Subway restaurant in Wasaga Beach was forced to close early on Sunday after police say a car crashed into the storefront.
The damage was limited to the restaurant on 45th Street South, near Mosley Street and Queensdale Avenue; none of the adjoining businesses were affected.
OPP was unable to confirm if there were any injuries or if any charges would be laid.