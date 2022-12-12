Candlelighters Simcoe sponsors families experiencing childhood cancer at Christmas time

Her message is simple: give a family experiencing cancer a Christmas.

When Cheryl Gotthelf's daughter Kristen was in cancer treatment in 2006, she remembers feeling overwhelmed about the approaching holidays.

"I didn't know if I even wanted to put up a Christmas tree or bake anything," Gotthelf said. "I'd have loved for someone to do that for us."

"So if a family is in the hospital or at Ronald MacDonald House or at home, Candlelighters Simcoe brings Christmas to them," she said.

Gotthelf and her cadre of volunteers and family sponsors are pulling together Christmas for 60 families whose children have cancer.

Several locations in Barrie collect for the families, one woman finds good deals on chocolates and another collects cookies. Gotthelf previously baked them; however, she had to change some elements during COVID-19.

Each basket still contains a gift for each child in a family, hot chocolate and marshmallows, a gingerbread house kit, tea, chocolates, candy canes, Christmas bath soaps, cookies, decorations and often a movie.

Now she also tries to provide a gift card for the family to have a Christmas dinner and gas or grocery cards for those struggling families.

They collect clothes, socks and pyjamas for younger kids and try to collect video games or gift cards for teenagers.

"On average, we spend about $200 to $300 per child," she said.

She remembers sitting in Orillia Soldier's Memorial Hospital putting together baskets for families when her own daughter was four.

Now in university, Kristen still helps put together a few baskets each year.

"We do it because I know it makes a difference," she said.

Donations can be accepted by Candlighters or through the Canada Helps donation site.