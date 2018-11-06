

CTV Barrie





After more than a dozen years, 7,500 wigs and 110,000 ponytails the Canadian Cancer Society is phasing out real hair donations.

The organization says there has been a decrease in demand amongst cancer patients for wigs made of real hair. As of December 31, they will no longer accept the donations.

In 2006, the cancer society and Pantene partnered to encourage people to donate their locks so that real-hair wigs could be made for cancer patients. Since that time, they say synthetic wigs have significantly improved making them the preferred choice.

The campaign is being phased out in Canada and the U.S., but because of the generosity of donors, the Canadian Cancer Society will continue to provide real-hair wigs for cancer patients until 2022.