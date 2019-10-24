Scammers are raking in the dough, police say.

This year alone, Canadians have lost more than $43 million to cybercriminals who use frauds like phishing, service and romance to extort money from their victims.

Police estimate that's only a fraction of the money lost, because they say that the vast majority of these crimes go unreported.

Investigators suggest embarrassment is often the reason someone refuses to tell police, but officers say every scam needs to be reported, even if no money is lost.

"Reports help police with their investigations and identify current types of scams and frauds while informing proactive criminal prevention programs," read an OPP release.

To report a digital or online scam, contact your local police service or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre or Crime Stoppers.