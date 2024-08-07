Canadian veterans will be honoured with banners in Collingwood

Commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, Collingwood will raise banners and flags around the downtown.

For the past six years, Veterans banners with pictures of Canadian service men and women have hung on every light standard in downtown. The response to the program has been overwhelming, with more than 100 banners honouring our veterans.

For the 2024 project, Collingwood Downtown, including the Business Improvement Area (BIA), will assume all production and installation costs of these banners.

"This town is so lucky to have an organization such as the BIA to help keep the memory of those who fought and died and those who fought and came home to build a better country. On behalf of the Comrades of Branch 63, we thank the BIA for this ongoing program," said Donald Wilcox, public relations officer of the Collingwood Legion.

Family members, friends, and businesses that would like to recognize a veteran will be able to purchase a banner by making a $100 donation to the Legion's Poppy Fund. The deadline for submission is August 30.

"This banner program is a conscientious effort to recognize the sacrifice made by many members of our community," said Susan Nicholson, general manager of the Collingwood Downtown BIA

"If you have a family member you would like to see on a banner downtown, consider finding a good photograph of them during their service and join us in this unique project. All of your donations will go straight to the Poppy Fund."

"We will be accepting applications for Veterans from all wars. Collingwood, let's show our pride in family, military service and, for some families, the ultimate sacrifice," she said.

Details are available on the Collingwood Downtown website or email Susan Nicholson.