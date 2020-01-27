BARRIE -- The Canadian Red Cross is now spreading the message of a newer type of first aid, and it doesn't come from a red or white box.

“We're used to putting a band-aid on things to fix it if someone's cut or bleeding, but we have forgotten for a long time about mental health, and that's why red cross created the psychological first aid program,” said Canadian Red Cross’ Shannon Scully-Pratt.

The resiliency building program is completed both online and in the classroom.

It focuses on the four pillars; listen, live, look and link,

"It's about starting the conversations to be prepared and move forward with what you can do to be successful,” Scully-Pratt added.

The Red Cross recommends everyone take the course because it gives you the knowledge and the ability to ask the right questions at the right time, whether for yourself or for others.