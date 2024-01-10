Canadian Olympic medalists to perform in Wasaga's Breaking the Ice Festival

Canadian Olympic medalists beak in the ice during Wasaga Beach's 50th anniversary.

Canadian favourites Elizabeth Manley and Elvis Stojko, will star in Wasaga Beach's 50 anniversary and the grand opening of its new arena and library during the Breaking the Ice Festival: A Celebration of Legends, Icons and 50 Years of Sunshine.

The iconic figure skaters will take over one of Wasaga's new NHL-size dual ice pads and perform a Valentine's Day-themed show called Love is in the Air.

The show is directed by local Olympic figure skating hero Elizabeth Manley, an Olympic and world medalist, Olympic free skate champion and three-time national figure skating champion.

Presented in partnership with the Wasaga Beach Skating Club, it will star Elvis Stojko, a two-time Olympic medalist, three-time world champion, and seven-time national figure skating champion, as well as performances by local figure skaters.

Tickets are on sale now.