BARRIE
Barrie

    • Canadian Olympic medalists to perform in Wasaga's Breaking the Ice Festival

    Wasaga Beach sign (CTV News/Rob Cooper) Wasaga Beach sign (CTV News/Rob Cooper)

    Canadian Olympic medalists beak in the ice during Wasaga Beach's 50th anniversary.

    Canadian favourites Elizabeth Manley and Elvis Stojko, will star in Wasaga Beach's 50 anniversary and the grand opening of its new arena and library during the Breaking the Ice Festival: A Celebration of Legends, Icons and 50 Years of Sunshine.

    The iconic figure skaters will take over one of Wasaga's new NHL-size dual ice pads and perform a Valentine's Day-themed show called Love is in the Air.

    The show is directed by local Olympic figure skating hero Elizabeth Manley, an Olympic and world medalist, Olympic free skate champion and three-time national figure skating champion.

    Presented in partnership with the Wasaga Beach Skating Club, it will star Elvis Stojko, a two-time Olympic medalist, three-time world champion, and seven-time national figure skating champion, as well as performances by local figure skaters.

    Tickets are on sale now.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tax breaks you should know about for 2024

    It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News