James Barker Band is back on their home turf.

The Canadian country music group made a stop in Orillia on Friday morning at the KICX 106 studios.

In 2013, James Barker won a local radio talent contest at Kempenfest in Barrie. Later that year, the band was formed.

Since then, the foursome has been taking the country music world by storm, but say it’s still nice to come back to what’s familiar.

“It felt so nice to be back in an area where we knew where all the Tim Horton’s were. So it’s pretty nice, and we know that all of our family and stuff is going to be able to watch and listen to us.”

The band is preparing to release new music and say it will keep everyone tapping their toes.